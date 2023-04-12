India records 7,830 new COVID-19 cases, highest in over 7 months

New Delhi: India has registered a single-day rise of 7,830 new coronavirus infections, the highest in 223 days, and the count of active cases in the country has increased to 40,215, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll due to the disease has increased to 5,31,016 with 16 new fatalities being reported two each in Delhi, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, and one each in Gujarat, Haryana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, and five reconciled by Kerala the data updated at 8 am stated.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The tally of Covid cases in the country was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,47,76,002), it showed.

The country had recorded a single-day jump of 7,946 COVID-19 cases on September 1 last year.

The count of active cases now comprises 0.09 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.72 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,42,04,771, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent, the data showed.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Covid patients’ blood shows who is most likely to become severely ill: Study

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









