India reports 132 new Covid cases, active cases decline to 1,906

New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 132 new coronavirus infections, while active cases declined to 1,906, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4,46,82,338.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The death toll stood at 5,30,738 with one previous death reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.08 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.08 per cent.

Active cases now account for 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

A decrease of 16 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,49,694, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

According to the ministry’s website, 220.35 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Also Read | Assam Rifles ready for R-Day Parade with its 144-strong mixed contingent

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories