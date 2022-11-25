COVID-19: India reports 347 new cases, active cases down to 5,516

New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 347 coronavirus infections, taking the virus tally to 4,46,70,830, while the active cases further declined to 5,516, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,30,604 with one death each reported from Delhi, Gujarat and Karnataka in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The active cases constitute 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the ministry website.

A decrease of 365 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in 24 hours.

The number of recoveries increased to 4,41,34,710, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry’s website, 219.89 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

Also read | Mizoram bans firecrackers during Christmas, New year

Trending Stories









