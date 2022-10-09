West Bengal logs 243 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Kolkata: West Bengal logged 243 fresh COVID-19 positive cases on Saturday, pushing the tally to 21,15,688, a health department bulletin said.
One more fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 21,514.
The daily positivity rate was 4.11 per cent as 5,916 samples were tested.
The state currently has 1,963 active COVID-19 cases while 20,92,211 people have recovered from the disease including 305 during the day.
The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 98.89 per cent.
West Bengal on Friday had logged 150 new COVID-19 cases and one death.
A total of 2,65,50,691 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, it added.
