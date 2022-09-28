Bengal logs 279 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Kolkata: West Bengal on Tuesday logged 279 new COVID-19 cases, 138 more than the previous day, pushing the tally to 21,13,666, a health department bulletin said.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 21,501 as two more persons succumbed to the disease, it said.

The daily positivity rate was 3.86 per cent as 7,221 samples were tested.

West Bengal currently has 3,099 active COVID-19 cases, while 20,89,066 people have recovered from the disease including 223 during the day, the bulletin said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 98.84 per cent.

The state had reported 141 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Monday.

A total of 2,64,90,097 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, it added.

