Daily Covid cases in India lowest in 118 days

New Delhi: India logged 3,230 new coronavirus infections, the lowest recorded in 118 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,45,75,473, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The active cases declined to 42,358 while the death toll climbed to 5,28,562 with 32 fatalities, which includes 22 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.10 percent of the total infections, the ministry said, adding the national Covid recovery rate increased to 98.72 percent.

A decline of 1,057 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.18 percent and the weekly positivity rate at 1.58 percent, according to the ministry.

According to the ministry, 217.82 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

The ten fatalities reported in the last 24 hours include three from West Bengal and two from Maharashtra.

