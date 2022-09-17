Bengal logs 275 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death

Kolkata: West Bengal registered 275 new Covid-19 positive cases on Friday, pushing the tally to 21,10,507, the state health bulletin said.
One fresh fatality due to coronavirus infection took the toll to 21,487, the bulletin said.
In the last 24 hours, 193 people recovered from the disease, taking the total number of cured people to 20,86,912.
The bulletin said that 7,820 samples were tested during the day while the positivity rate was 3.52 per cent.
On Thursday, 280 new Covid-19 cases were recorded and one patient died in the state.
