Bengal logs 117 new COVID-19 cases, one fresh fatality

Kolkata: West Bengal‘s COVID-19 tally rose to 21,09,448 on Monday as 117 more people tested positive for the infection, 124 fewer than the previous day, a health bulletin said.

One more patient succumbed to the infection, pushing the toll to 21,483.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

West Bengal had recorded 241 cases on the previous day.

The state now has 1,872 active cases, of whom 95 are hospitalised, as 221 more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 20,86,093.

The administration has thus far tested over 2.63 crore samples for COVID-19, including 5,098 in the last 24 hours, it said, adding that the positivity rate was at 2.30 percent.

Also read | Why are some people mosquito magnets and others unbothered?

Trending Stories









