241 new COVID-19 cases in Bengal

Kolkata: West Bengal’s COVID-19 tally rose to 21,09,331 on Sunday as 241 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The toll remained unchanged at 21,482 as no fresh fatality was recorded in the last 24 hours.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The discharge rate was at 98.89 per cent as 223 more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 20,85,872.

The administration has thus far tested over 2.6 crore samples for COVID-19, including 7,363 in the last 24 hours, it said, adding that the positivity rate was at 3.27 per cent.

Also read | NCERT issues guidelines for early identification of mental health problems in students

Trending Stories









