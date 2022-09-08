Bengal logs 230 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Kolkata: West Bengal logged 230 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday pushing the tally to 21,08,418, a health department bulletin said.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 21,479 as two new fatalities were reported, it said.

The positivity rate for the day was 2.61 percent as 230 cases were detected out of 8,796 samples tested.

The state now has 1,953 active COVID-19 cases, while 20,84,986 people have recovered from the disease, including 240 during the day, the bulletin said.

On Tuesday Bengal had reported 211 new COVID-19 cases and two fatalities.

