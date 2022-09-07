Bengal logs 211 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Kolkata: West Bengal on Tuesday recorded 211 fresh COVID-19 cases, 122 more than the previous day, pushing the tally to 21,08,188, a health department bulletin said.
The coronavirus death toll rose to 21,477 as two more persons succumbed to the infection, it said.
The number of active COVID-19 cases improved to 1,965 from 2,002 on Monday following 246 recoveries, the bulletin added.
So far, 20,84,746 people have recovered from the disease in the state, it added.
Also read | Body of missing Tripura man found floating on river in Bangladesh
