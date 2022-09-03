Bengal logs 254 new COVID-19 cases, two fresh fatalities

Kolkata: West Bengal‘s COVID-19 tally rose to 21,07,514 on Friday as 254 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.
Two fresh fatalities pushed the toll to 21,470.
The number of active cases dipped to 2,360 as 310 more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 20,83,684.
The administration has tested 8,729 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
