Kolkata: West Bengal on Thursday reported 210 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths, according to the Health Department.

The state has so far reported 21,07,260 cases and 21,468 deaths, it said.

There are 2,418 active cases in the state at present.

In the last 24 hours, 314 people recovered, taking the total recoveries to 20,83,274.

The new cases were recorded after testing 9,184 samples.

