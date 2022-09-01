Mizoram logs 93 new COVID cases, 2 deaths

Aizawl: Mizoram reported 93 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the state caseload to 2,37,178 and the death toll to 722, an official said on Thursday.

The state reported 118 cases on Wednesday.

Aizawl district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 34, followed by Lunglei district (21) and Saitual district (12), the official said.

The single-day positivity rate increased to 17.38 per cent from 14.23 per cent on the previous day, the official said.

The state now has 551 active cases, while 2,35,905 people have recovered from the infection, including 108 on Wednesday.

The discharge rate stood at 99.46 per cent and the death rate at 0.30 per cent.

The state has tested more than 19.72 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far, including 535 on Wednesday.

17,18,361 doses of vaccines, including 8,75,076 first doses, 7,38,597 second doses and 1,04,688 precaution doses have been administered so far till Wednesday, according to the state health department.

