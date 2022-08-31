Bengal logs 154 new COVID-19 cases, one fresh fatality

Kolkata: West Bengal’s COVID-19 tally rose to 21,06,778 on Tuesday as 154 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the toll to 21,462, a health bulletin said.

The state now has 2,561 active cases, while 20,82,755 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 308 in the last 24 hours.

The administration has tested 8,347 samples for COVID-19 on Monday.

