Bengal reports 100 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Kolkata: West Bengal on Monday reported 100 fresh COVID-19 cases, 122 less than the previous day, pushing the tally to 21,06,624, a health department bulletin said.

One more COVID-19 fatality pushed the death toll to 21,461, it said.

The positivity rate for the day was 1.84 per cent as 100 infections were detected out of 5,432 samples tested.

The state now has 2,716 active COVID-19 cases while 20,82,447 people have recovered from the disease including 311 during the day, it said.

The Covid recovery rate now is 98.85 per cent.

Bengal had reported 222 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Sunday.

A total of 2,62,70,281 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, it added.

