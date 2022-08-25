Mizoram logs 129 new COVID-19 cases

Aizawl: Mizoram reported 129 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, 32 more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 2,36,545, an official said.

The state reported 97 cases on Wednesday.

The death toll remains at 717 as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

Aizawl district reported the highest fresh cases at 44, followed by Lunglei district (24) and Lawngtlai district (16), he said.

The single-day positivity rate increased to 20.71 percent from 17.70 percent on the previous day, he said.

The state now has 680 active cases, while 2,35,148 people have recovered from the infection, including 145 on Wednesday.

The discharge rate stood at 99.40 percent and the death rate at 0.30 percent. The state has tested more than 19.68 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far, including 623 on Wednesday.

1,71,1631 doses of vaccines, including 8,74,632 first doses, 7,37,446 second doses, and 99,553 precaution doses have been administered so far till Wednesday, according to the state health department.

