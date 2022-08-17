Mizoram logs 222 fresh COVID-19 cases

Aizawl: Mizoram’s COVID-19 tally rose to 2,35,529 on Wednesday as 222 more people tested positive for the infection, 144 more than the previous day, a health official said.

The toll remained unchanged at 717 as no fresh fatality was reported, he said.

Aizawl district registered the highest number of new cases at 74, followed by 40 in Lunglei and 23 in Saitual.

The single-day positivity rate dipped to 21 per cent from 34.10 per cent on the previous day as the fresh cases were detected from 1,055 samples tested on Tuesday, he said.

The state now has 774 active cases, while 2,34,038 people have recovered from the infection so far, including 169 on Tuesday, the official said, adding that the discharge rate was at 99.36 per cent.

The administration has tested over 19.64 lakh samples for COVID-19 to date.

