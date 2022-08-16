West Bengal logs 270 fresh COVID-19 cases

Kolkata: West Bengal’s COVID-19 tally rose to 21,02,757 on Monday as 270 more people tested positive for the infection, 209 fewer than the previous day, a health bulletin said.

The toll remained unchanged at 21,422 as no fresh fatality was recorded.

The state had reported 479 cases and two deaths on Sunday.

There are now has 5,299 active cases, of whom 151 are hospitalised, while 658 more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 20,76,036.

The state has thus far tested 2.61 crore samples for COVID-19, including 6,294 in the last 24 hours. A total of 13,653 people received vaccine jabs on Monday.

