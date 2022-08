Guwahati: Assam reported 152 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths in the last 24 hours, a National Health Mission (NHM), Assam, bulletin said on Saturday.

One death each was reported from Jorhat and Sivasagar, pushing the toll to 6,677. Another 1,347 positive patients have died of other underlying co-morbidities.

The current active COVID-19 positive caseload in the state is 3,359, a decrease by 40 against that of the previous day. The overall COVID positive cases in the state has increased to 7,42,678, it said.

The new cases were detected from 5,512 sample tests, with the day’s positivity rate at 2.76 per cent.

The state had logged 206 new cases with positivity rate of 3.70 per cent the previous day, the bulletin said. Among the fresh infections, Cachar logged 20 cases, Kamrup Metropolitan 19 and Dibrugarh 12.

Altogether 290 cured patients were discharged from different hospitals during the day, taking the number of recovered patients to 7,31,293, it said.

The recovery rate in the state is 98.47 per cent.

The cumulative figure of samples tested so far for the novel coronavirus is 2,86,13,093.

The NHM bulletin said 4,92,62,315 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state so far.

These comprise 2,46,84,868 first doses, 2,18,76,508 second and 27,00,939 precaution doses.

