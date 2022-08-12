Aizawl: Mizoram reported 178 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, 43 more than the previous day, with the tally increasing to 2,34,700, a health official said.

The state reported 135 cases on Wednesday.

The death toll remains at 715 as no new fatality was reported, he added.

Aizawl district reported the highest fresh cases at 40, followed by Lunglei district (31), and Siaha district (30), he said.

The single-day positivity rate dipped to 16.38 per cent from 25.30 per cent on the previous day as the fresh cases were detected from 1,087 samples tested on Wednesday, he said.

The state now has 870 active cases. 218 people were discharged from various COVID-19 care centres on Thursday, increasing the total number of recoveries to 2,33,115.

The discharge rate stood at 99.32 per cent and death rate at 0.30 per cent.

The state has tested more than 19.60 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far.

16,83,007 doses of vaccines, including 8,72,679 first doses, 7,32,414 second doses and 77,914 precaution doses have been administered so far till Wednesday, according to the state health department.

