Sikkim reports 61 new COVID-19 cases, one fatality

Gangtok: Sikkim reported 61 new COVID-19 cases and one fatality due to the disease in the last 24 hours, a Health department bulletin said on Wednesday.
The 61 new infections pushed the total caseload to 42,873 while the toll rose to 477.
The daily COVID-19 positivity rate now is 9.29 per cent as 61 new infections were detected out of 665 samples tested.
The Himalayan state now has 397 active COVID-19 cases, while 41,220 persons have recovered from coronavirus and 779 others have migrated to other states, the bulletin said.
A total of 3,67,292 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, it added.
