Sikkim reports 28 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Gangtok: Sikkim’s COVID-19 tally rose to 42,812 as 28 more people tested positive for the infection while two new fatalities pushed the death toll to 476, a health department bulletin said on Tuesday.
The daily positivity rate is 12.61 per cent. The Himalayan state now has 417 active COVID-19 cases.
A total of 41,140 people have recovered from the virus while 779 patients have migrated to other states.
Sikkim tested 222 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 3,66,636.
Also read | Products of Pepsi, ITC, Nestle among biggest polluters in Himalayas: Survey
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam: Body of two women missing after boat accident found in Biswanath
- 24 monuments, sites are untraceable: Govt
- Assam, Mizoram govts hopeful of resolving border disputes
- Sikkim: Tashi Namgyal Academy gets foot-over bridges to counter accident threats
- Five women, 32 men arrested in drug bust in Shillong
- Economic impact assessment essential before distribution of freebies: SC told