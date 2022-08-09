Nagaland reports 3 new COVID-19 cases

Kohima: Nagaland reported three new COVID-19 infections on Monday, pushing the caseload to 35,838, an official said.
The state had recorded zero COVID-19 cases on Sunday.
The state’s coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 772, with no reports of any new fatalities due to the disease.
Nagaland currently has 54 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,506 patients have migrated to other states, the official said.
A total of 11 patients recovered during the day, increasing the number of recoveries in the state to 33,506.
The North-eastern state has conducted 4,78,114 sample tests for COVID-19 so far.
Nagaland has administered a total of 17,07,806 doses of coronavirus vaccines till Sunday, the official said.
