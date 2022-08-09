Bengal reports 377 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

Kolkata: West Bengal’s COVID-19 tally rose to 20,99,433 on Monday as 377 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department bulletin said.

The daily positivity rate is 5.73 per cent as 377 infections were detected out of 6,574 samples tested, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 21,400 as five more persons died of the disease, it said.

The state now has 7,302 active COVID-19 cases.

At least 917 more people recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 20,70,731, the bulletin said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate currently is 98.63 per cent.

The state had reported 639 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

A total of 2,60,76,443 samples have been tested so far, it said

Also read | Less than 50% able to catch up with age-appropriate learning post pandemic: Survey

Trending Stories









