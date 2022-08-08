Single-day recoveries outnumber fresh COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar: Single-day COVID-19 recoveries continued to surpass fresh cases in Arunachal Pradesh as 35 more people recuperated from the disease, while nine people tested positive for the infection on Monday, a senior health official said.

The northeastern state had recorded 32 fresh infections and 51 recoveries on Sunday.

With the new infections, the state’s caseload rose to 66,205.

The coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 296, with no new fatality recorded in the past 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Among the new cases, Lepa Rada reported four, the Capital Complex Region three, while Tawang and Dibang Valley districts reported one each, he said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 322 active cases, while 65,587 people have recuperated from the disease thus far.

Namsai district has the highest number of active cases at 63, followed by Dibang Valley (44), Upper Siang (28), West Kameng (23) and Lower Subansiri (22).

Arunachal Pradesh has conducted 12,85,366 sample tests for coronavirus thus far, including 108 on Sunday, Jampa added.

The state has inoculated over 18.09 lakh people with coronavirus vaccines so far, State Immunisation Officer (SIO) Dr Dimong Padung said.

