Aizawl: Mizoram reported 64 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, 84 less than the previous day, as the tally rose to 2,34,144, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 711, he said.

The northeastern state now has 1,239 active cases, while 2,32,194 people have recovered from the disease so far.

Mizoram’s daily positivity rate stood at 26.34 per cent.

Over 19.58 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 thus far, the official said, adding, the state administered 16,73,256 doses of vaccines till date.

