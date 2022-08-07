Aizawl: Mizoram reported 148 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, 33 less than the previous day, with the state’s tally increasing to 2,34,080, a health official said.

The state reported 181 cases on Saturday.

The death toll remains at 711 as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

Lunglei district reported the highest fresh cases at 53, followed by Khawzawl district (27) and Serchhip district (15), he said.

The number of active cases now stands at 1,175, while 2,32,194 people have recovered from the infection, including 111 on Sunday, he said.

The single-day positivity rate increased to 33.71 per cent from 26.16 on the previous day, he said.

The discharge rate stood at 99.20 per cent and the death rate at 0.30 per cent.

The state has so far tested 19.58 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 439 samples on Saturday.

16,73,256 doses of vaccines, including 8,72,007 first doses, 7,30,381 second doses and 70,868 precaution doses have been administered so far till Saturday, according to the state health department.

