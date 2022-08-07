Arunachal Pradesh showing a declining trend in COVID-19 cases

As many as 32 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh in the past 24 hours, pushing the tally to 66,196, the state Directorate of Health Services COVID-19 report stated on Saturday.

However, the death toll in the state due to its infection remained unchanged at 296 as no new fatality was reported from the hill state in the last 24 hours, the report stated.

Of the fresh cases, Eight were reported from the Itanagar Capital Complex, four each from Namsai and Upper Siang, East Siang (3), two each from Changlang, Lower Dibang Valley and West Kameng, while Anjaw, Dibang Valley, Kamle, Leparada, Lohit, Pakke Kessang and Tawang districts reported one case each respectively, it added

The state currently has 348 active COVID-19 cases. Namsai district has the highest number of 64 active cases, followed by Dibang Valley (46), Upper Siang (28), West Kameng (23), Lower Subansiri (22), and Anjaw and East Siang 19 cases each respectively, it stated.

On the other hand, a total of 65,552 people have recuperated from the infection so far including 51 on Saturday, while the recovery rate stood at 99.03 per cent, the report stated.

Over 12.85 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 268 on Saturday, the report added.

