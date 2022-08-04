Mizoram logs 255 new COVID-19 cases

Aizawl: Mizoram reported 255 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, 105 less than the previous day, with the tally increasing to 2,33,542, a health official said.

The state reported 150 cases on Wednesday. The death toll remained at 710 as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Lunglei district reported the highest at 74, followed by Aizawl district (69) and Lawngtlai district (21), he said.

The number of active cases now stands at 1,292, while 2,31,540 people have recovered from the infection so far.

The single-day positivity rate increased to 28.11 percent from 21.68 percent on the previous day.

The discharge rate stood at 99.14 percent and death rate at 0.30 percent.

The state has so far tested 19.56 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 907 samples on Wednesday.

16,64,939 doses of vaccines, including 8,71,140 first doses, 7,28,203 second doses and 65,596 precaution doses, have been administered so far till Wednesday, according to the state health department.

