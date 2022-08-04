India records 53 new Covid fatalities

New Delhi: With 19,893 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,40,87,037, while the active cases dipped to 1,36,478, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll climbed to 5,26,530 with 53 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The active cases comprise 0.31 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.50 percent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 579 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.94 percent and the weekly positivity rate at 4.64 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,34,24,029, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 percent.

According to the ministry, 205.22 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

The 53 new fatalities include seven from Maharashtra, five from Delhi, four each from Assam, Himachal Pradesh and West Bengal, three each from Punjab and Uttarakhand, two from Karnataka and one each from Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

Additionally, 15 deaths are reconciled by Kerala as per guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Also read | Mamata reshuffles cabinet; nine ministers sworn-in

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









