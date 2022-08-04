Guwahati: The COVID-19 tally of Arunachal Pradesh rose to 66,046 on Wednesday as 78 more people tested positive for the disease over the past 24 hours, the Directorate of Health Services in a report stated.

Of the 78 new cases, 15 were recorded in Dibang Valley district, Namsai (10), West Kameng (8), Itanagar Capital Complex (7), Shi Yomi (6), Lower Subansiri (5), Leparada (4), three each in Lohit and Lower Dibang Valley, two each in Anjaw, East Siang, Kamle, Lower Siang, and West Siang and one case each in Papum Pare, Changlang, Longding, Pakke Kessang, Tawang, Upper Siang and Upper Subansiri respectively, the report stated.

On the other hand, the death toll in the hill state, however, remained unchanged at 296 as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, it stated.

Meanwhile, 79 more people recuperated from the disease on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 65,350, with a recovery rate of 98.95 percent, the report added.

The state currently has a total of 400 active COVID-19 cases, the report stated.

Over 12.84 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh so far, including 493 on Wednesday, it added.

