Nagaland logs 10 new COVID-19 cases

Kohima: Nagaland on Tuesday reported 10 fresh COVID-19 infections, five less than the previous day, with the tally rising to 35,803, a health department official said.

Three new cases were detected in Wokha, two each in Dimapur and Kohima and one each in Mokokchung, Mon and Phek districts, he said.

The fresh cases were found from the 121 sample tests.

Nineteen more people recuperated from the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 33,451, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state remained unchanged at 771 as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Nagaland currently has 76 active cases, while 1,505 patients have migrated to other states so far.

Altogether 4,77,399 samples have been tested for the infection in the state.

Over 18.63 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered to eligible beneficiaries in the state till Monday, the official added.

