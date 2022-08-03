India logs 17,135 fresh COVID-19 cases, 47 fatalities

New Delhi: With 17,135 new coronavirus infections reported in a day, India’s infection tally rose to 4,40,67,144 while active cases have declined to 1,37,057, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 death toll has climbed to 5,26,477 with 47 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Active cases comprise 0.31 per cent of the total infections while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.49 per cent, the ministry added.

A decrease of 2,735 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

While the daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.69 per cent, the weekly positivity rate stood at 4.67 per cent, according to the Health Ministry.

The total number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,34,03,610, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent.

According to the ministry, 204.84 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on 7th August, 2020, 30 lakh on 23rd August, 40 lakh on 5th September, and 50 lakh on 16th September.

It went past 60 lakh on 28th September, 70 lakh on 11th October, crossed 80 lakh on 29th October, 90 lakh in November, and surpassed the one crore-mark on 19th December.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on 4th May, 3 crore on 23rd June last year, and 4 crore on 25th January.

The 47 new fatalities include five from Maharashtra and Rajasthan, four from West Bengal, three each from Chhattisgarh, Delhi and Uttarakhand, two each from Himachal Pradesh, Manipur and Punjab, one each from Chandigarh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Pondicherry and Uttar Pradesh.

Additionally, 12 deaths have been recorded by Kerala.

