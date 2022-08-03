37 fresh COVID-19 cases in Sikkim

Gangtok: Sikkim’s COVID-19 tally rose to 42,301 on Tuesday as 37 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The toll remained unchanged at 472 as no fresh fatality was recorded in the last 24 hours.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Sikkim now has 813 active cases, while 40,238 people have recovered from the disease, and 778 patients have migrated to other states so far.

The daily positivity rate was at 13.70 per cent as 270 samples were tested for COVID-19.

Also read | Assam: ‘Drug addict’ son thrashes parents in Golaghat

Trending Stories









