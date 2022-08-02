Mizoram reports highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases since March

Aizawl: Mizoram reported 337 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest single-day spike since March 13, with the state’s tally rising to 2,33,137, an official said.

The state reported 357 Covid cases on March 13.

The number of fresh cases reported on Tuesday was 275 more than the total cases (62) reported on the previous day.

The death toll, however, remained at 710 as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.



The fresh cases were reported from all the eleven districts with Lunglei registering the highest number of cases at 108, followed by Aizawl (99) and Mamit (34), he said.

The number of active cases now stands at 1,197, while 2,31,230 people have recovered from the infection, including 170 on Monday.

The single-day positivity rate increased to 26.98 percent from 19.25 percent on the previous day. The discharge rate stood at 99.18 percent and the death rate at 0.30 percent.

The state has so far tested 19.54 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 1,249 samples on Monday.

16,62,870 doses of vaccines, including 8,70,720 first doses, 7,27,622 second doses and 64,528 precaution doses have been administered so far till Monday, according to the state health department.

