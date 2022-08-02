Guwahati: As many as 508 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Assam in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to nearly 7.40 lakh.

The active caseload climbed to 5,296 on Monday and the daily positivity rate increased to 6.73 percent, the National Health Mission (NHM), Assam daily COVID-19 bulletin stated.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Dibrugarh and Lakhimpur districts reported the highest of 46 cases each, followed by Kamrup Metropolitan (38), Sonitpur (28) and Biswanath (26), the report stated.

Meanwhile, 618 patients were discharged on Monday. Over 7.26 lakh patients have recuperated from the disease so far, while the recovery rate is 98.20 percent, the report stated.

According to the bulletin, a total of 7,549 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Monday, while over 2.85 crore samples have been tested in the state so far.

On the other hand, over 4.86 crore doses of vaccines, including over 2.46 crore first doses, more than 2.17 crore second doses and over 22.57 lakh precaution doses, have been administered in the state so far, the report added.

Also read | Assam: Japanese Encephalitis claims 4 more lives, death toll at 52

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









