Guwahati: The COVID-19 tally of Arunachal Pradesh rose to 65,893 on Monday, after 69 more people tested positive for the infection in the past 24 hours, the Directorate of Health Services stated.

The coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 296, with no fresh fatality recorded in the state in the past 24 hours, the report stated.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Dibang Valley district recorded the highest number of 18 fresh cases, followed by Tirap (12), Namsai (11), Changlang and Lower Subansiri five each, Itanagar Capital Complex (4), Shi Yomi (3), Anjaw and West Kameng two each, and Dibang Valley, Kamle, Leparada, Lohit, Lower Dibang Valley, Lower Siang and Upper Subansiri districts one case each, the report added.

The hill state now has a total of 433 active cases.

On the other hand, at least 65,164 people have been discharged so far after recovering from the disease, including 86 on Monday. The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients now stands at 98.89 percent, the report stated.

At present, Namsai district has the highest number of 68 active cases, followed by Dibang Valley (48), East Siang (37), and Itanagar Capital Complex (35).

The state has so far tested over 12.83 lakh samples for coronavirus, including 431 on Monday, the report added.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read | Don’t seek posting to areas of your choice: Arunachal HM tells cops

Trending Stories









