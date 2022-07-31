More than 100 new COVID-19 cases, one fatality in Sikkim

Gangtok: Sikkim’s COVID-19 tally rose to 42,233 on Sunday as 117 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the toll to 472, a health bulletin said.

The daily positivity rate stood at 17.09 per cent as 830 samples were tested for COVID-19, taking the total number of such examinations to 3,61,017.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Sikkim now has 1,051 active cases, while 39,933 people have recovered from the disease so far, and 777 patients have migrated to other states so far.

Also read | Heroin valued at Rs 8 crore seized in Assam, 2 held

Trending Stories









