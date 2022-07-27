Gangtok: Sikkim’s COVID-19 tally rose to 41,575 on Wednesday as 185 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the toll to 469, a health bulletin said.
Sikkim now has 1,044 active cases, while 39,285 people have recovered from the disease to date, and 777 patients have migrated to other states so far.
The state has tested over 3.56 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 1,366 in the last 24 hours, with the daily positivity rate at 13.22 per cent.
