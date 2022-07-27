Nagaland reports 14 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more fatality

Kohima: Nagaland on Tuesday logged 14 fresh COVID-19 infections, two less than the previous day, with the tally rising to 35,723, a health official said.

One more fatality due to the infection in Kohima raised the toll to 768, he said.

Kohima district recorded the highest number of new cases at nine, followed by Mokokchung at three and Mon and Phek at one each.

The fresh infections were detected from 148 sample tests.

Nagaland now has 100 active cases, while 33,356 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 14 in the last 24 hours, the official said.

At least 1,499 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

Altogether 4,76,655 samples have been tested for the infection in the state thus far.

Over 18.56 lakh doses of COVID vaccines have been administered in the state till Monday, he added.

