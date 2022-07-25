Aizawl: Mizoram on Monday registered 36 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 57.14 per cent, pushing the tally to 2,31,714, an official said.

Only 63 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, he said. The state had reported 120 cases on Sunday.

The death toll remained unchanged at 708.

Mizoram now has 904 active cases, while 2,30,102 people have recovered from the disease so far.

