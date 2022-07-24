Nagaland logs 8 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Kohima: Nagaland’s COVID-19 tally rose to 35,683 as eight more persons tested positive for the virus, while one new fatality pushed the death toll to 766, a health department official said.
Kohima district reported six new cases while Dimapur two, he said.
The state now has 90 active COVID-19 cases, while 33,328 people have recovered from the disease so far, and 1,499 patients have migrated to other states thus far, he said.
Altogether 4,76,366 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far.
A total of 18,98,024 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in the state till Friday, the official s
