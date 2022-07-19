Mizoram logs 57 fresh COVID-19 cases

Aizawl: Mizoram’s COVID-19 tally mounted to 2,30,646 on Monday, as 57 more people tested positive for the virus, 118 less than the previous day, a health department official said.

The single-day positivity rate dipped to 26.89 per cent from 28 per cent on Sunday, he said.

The coronavirus death toll remained at 706.

Mizoram now has 768 active cases, while 2,29,172 people have recovered from the disease, he said.

Over 19.44 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, the official added.

