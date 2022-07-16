Mizoram logs 66 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 2,30,414

Aizawl: Mizoram reported 66 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, 53 less than the previous day, with the tally increasing to 2,30,414, a health official said.

The single day positivity rate dipped to 16.8 per cent from 20.24 per cent on the previous day as the fresh cases were detected from 408 samples tested on Friday, the official said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The state did not report COVID-19 for nearly two weeks and the death toll remained at 706, he said.

The fresh cases were reported from Aizawl district (49 cases), Saitual district (12), Hnahthial district (3) and Champhai district (2), he said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases now stands at 1,102, while 2,28,606 people have so far recovered from the infection, including 31 in the last 24 hours.

The discharge rate stood at 99.21 per cent and death rate at 0.30 per cent. The state has so far tested 19.43 lakh samples for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, health minister Dr R.Lalthangliana has urged all the chief medical

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

officers (CMOs) to revive the Dedicated COVID Health Centre (DCHC) in their respective districts in view of the rising daily COVID-19 caseload in the state.

In a virtual meeting held with the deputy commissioners, CMOs and

district information and public relations officials on Friday, the health minister said that any patient, who is undergoing treatment in a hospital, if infected with the Coronavirus, should be further treated in the same hospital in separate wards, an official said.

The minister also urged all district hospitals, community health centres, primary health centres, urban health centres and sub-health centres to make arrangements to test samples for COVID-19, the official said.

Also read: Mizoram’s Pachhunga College ranked 45th among top 100 colleges

Trending Stories









