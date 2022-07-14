Kohima: Nagaland on Wednesday reported 11 new COVID-19 cases, six more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 35,566, a health department official said.

Four fresh cases were detected in Dimapur district, while three each were found in Kohima and Peren and one was reported in Longleng, he said.

These infections were detected from 90 sample tests in the last 24 hours.

The fresh cases are the highest single-day count since Nagaland became a COVID-free state on April 24, the official said.

The state now has 42 active cases, and one patient each in Dimapur and Peren districts recuperated from the disease since Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 33,266.

The death toll remained at 762 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, while 1,496 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

Altogether 4,75,420 samples have been tested in the state so far, he said.

Overall 18,40,933 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to eligible beneficiaries in the state till Tuesday, the official added.

