Mizoram logs 105 new COVID-19 cases

Aizawl: Mizoram’s COVID-19 tally rose to 2,30,229 on Thursday as 105 more people tested positive for the infection, 37 less than the previous day, a health official said.

The single-day positivity rate dipped to 16.75 per cent from 25.59 per cent on the previous day as 627 samples were tested for COVID-19.

The northeastern state’s coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 706 as no fresh fatality was recorded in the last 24 hours, he said.

Aizawl district registered the highest number of new cases at 84, followed by 11 in Saitual and six in Khawzawl.

Mizoram now has 964 active cases, while 2,28,559 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 12 in the last 24 hours. The discharge rate was at 99.27 per cent.

The state has thus far tested over 19.42 lakh samples for COVID-19.

