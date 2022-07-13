Tripura CM urges people to strictly follow Covid protocol

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday exhorted the people to adhere to Covid protocol strictly to prevent coronavirus infection.

The chief minister’s appeal came a day after the government made the wearing of mask compulsory for people in public places in view of the spike in Covid cases.

“Wearing a mask is not enough to check Covid infection across the state. I appeal to the people to follow the Covid protocol properly, like maintaining social distance and using sanitizer , he told reporters.

Saha said he had a meeting with the senior health department officials on the state’s Covid situation on Monday and asked the department to take all possible steps to keep the infection level as low as possible.

The state has registered 112 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest number of infections since July 1. The positivity rate jumped from 7.12 per cent on July 10 to 10.02 per cent on July 11, according to a media bulletin issued by the Health department.

A total of 22 positive cases were reported on July 10.

Out of 112 new cases, West Tripura district logged the highest number of cases with 52 followed by Sepahijala district with 28 cases.

Currently, the state has 222 active COVID-19 cases and most of the Covid patients are in home isolation.

