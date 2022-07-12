Aizawl: Mizoram reported 120 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 31 more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 2,29,982, a health department official said.

The death toll remained at 706 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

Aizawl district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 100, followed by Champhai and Saitual at 10 each.

The fresh cases were detected from 547 sample tests with a daily positivity rate at 24.94 per cent, the official said.

The ratio was 50.28 per cent the previous day.

At least 33 people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of recoveries to 2,28,535.

The northeastern state now has 741 active cases, the official said.

More than 19.41 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19.

The state government had on Monday instructed disaster management authorities and deputy commissioners in all districts to implement COVID appropriate behaviour in a strict manner, amid rising number of infections.

