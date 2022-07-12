Imphal: Fresh COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Manipur over the past one week. On Monday, 47 persons tested positive for the coronavirus infection, taking the tally of active cases in the state to 172.

The daily positivity rate stands at 15.5% and the overall recovery rate is at 98.33%.

There were no reports of COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. The cumulative number of deaths due to coronavirus in Manipur stands at 2,120.

The fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Imphal West (21), Imphal East (15), Bishnupur (3), Kakching (2), Churachandpur (2) and Chandel (2), respectively.

In the last 24 hours, 17 more infected persons were discharged. Of the total recovered persons, 14 were under home isolation and three patients were discharged from Shija hospital.

Also read: Manipur landslide: 2 more bodies recovered at Noney, death toll at 52

